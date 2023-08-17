Wander Franco Investigation In Dominican Republic Being Handled By Child Abuse Unit

Videos by OutKick

A second investigation looking into claims made against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was launched in the Dominican Republic.

New developments on the contentious situation involving Franco revealed that the investigation in the D.R. will be handled by a child abuse unit

Child Abuse Unit Probing Second Wander Franco Investigation

According to The Associated Press, Franco’s investigation is handled by the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit in Peravia (a southern province of the Dominican Republic).

The Rays placed Franco on their restricted list on Monday. Over the weekend, troublesome rumors circulated on social media involving Franco. He was scratched from the Rays’ lineup on Sunday. Both the Rays and MLB announced an investigation into the online claims.

Franco’s case in the Dominican Republic follows similar claims as the weekend rumors, this time involving a past relationship with a 17-year-old, considered under the legal age limit in the Dominican Republic.

A prosecutor in the case, Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, noted that further details on the case will be revealed the following week. Fabal added that Chief Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías will oversee Franco’s case.

Fabal said, “This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved. We are working together [with Llaverías].”

As noted by the A.P., Llaverías handles cases related to incidents of child abuse.

He added, “Next week, we might be able to give some of the necessary information without hurting the investigation.”

Franco called out initial claims about having a relationship with a minor during an Instagram Live session on Sunday. Later that day, the Rays instructed Franco not to fly with the team to San Francisco for their next series. Rays teammate Jose Siri exclaimed in Franco’s live video that the allegations made were nothing but a ‘shakedown’ attempt.