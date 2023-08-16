Rays’ Wander Franco Under Investigation In Dominican Republic Over Allegations of Dating A Minor

Videos by OutKick

An investigation has been launched in the Dominican Republic, targeting Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco over an alleged relationship with a minor.

The case is separate from MLB and Tampa Bay’s investigation of a similar case involving Franco, stemming from social media posts that circulated over the weekend.

Fox News Digital confirmed news of the investigation, stemming from the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic.

Details of the investigation claim that a 17-year-old girl in the D.R. previously had a relationship with Franco. The legal age of consent in the Dominican Republic is 18.

The Rays scratched Franco from their lineup ahead of a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. Franco has been absent since the matchup. The 22-year-old star player did not travel with the team later that day, en route to San Francisco for the ensuing series.

Tampa Bay and Franco reportedly agreed for him to enter the restricted list after the Rays and MLB announced their investigation looking into the social media scandal.

Franco also appeared on Instagram Live on Sunday before the Rays faced off against the Guardians to deny rumors of the initial relationship circulation as an unconfirmed story.

Rays teammate Jose Siri shouted in the live recording that the rumors were part of a ‘shakedown’ attempt against Franco.

Rays manager Kevin Cash stated after Sunday’s game that Franco did not play as part of a “day off.”

On Monday, the Rays posted a statement supporting MLB’s decision to investigate Franco.

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation,” the team said. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”

Franco will receive pay from the Rays as part of the mutual agreement to enter the restricted list.

