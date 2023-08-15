Wander Franco Denies Allegations During Instagram Live Stream Day Prior To Being Placed On Restricted List

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list Monday after both the MLB and the team launched investigations into his alleged involvement with a minor. The 22-year-old denied all allegations on Sunday during an Instagram Live stream.

Jay Recher, a radio host in Tampa Bay, shared the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a translation of what Franco said during the stream.

From Wander Franco’s IG Live :



“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side & not get involved with anybody.” pic.twitter.com/DEtsHCrbQW — Jay Recher (@jayRecher) August 14, 2023

Franco missed the Rays’ game on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians with team manager Kevin Cash saying his absence was “just a day off.” However, Franco was in the dugout with the team up until the fifth inning before leaving.

According to The Athletic, Franco filmed the video from inside the Rays’ clubhouse roughly an hour before the first pitch against the Guardians not long after allegations went viral on social media. Teammate Joe Siri was the player Franco talks to during the stream.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays announced after Sunday’s loss to Cleveland on Sunday. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

According to a statement provided by the Rays on Monday, Franco’s designation to the restricted list will last through the road trip the team is currently on, which ends on August 20.