Wander Franco Arrested In Dominican Republic: REPORT

Wander Franco has reportedly been arrested in the Dominican Republic following interrogations by prosecutors over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple minors.

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop appeared with his legal team Monday — four days after not responding to a summons from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents. Officials raided Franco’s home on Tuesday.

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Franco, 22, is accused of engaging in inappropriate relationships with at least three underage girls. Two of the alleged victims have filed legal action, but Franco does not yet face any criminal charges.

Rumors of Franco’s relationships appeared on social media and prompted MLB to place him on administrative leave in August.

A rising MLB star, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with Tampa Bay in 2021. The Rays continue to pay him amid the ongoing investigations.

Franco, who is married with two children, denied the allegations during an Instagram Live session.

“They’re saying I got with a young girl, that I’m running around with a minor out there,” Franco told teammates, in Spanish, during his live broadcast. “How crazy is that, dude? People don’t know what to do with their time.

“Those people need to get moving. One is here focused, doing my thing, you see, thanks to God. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody because people are so gossipy.”

Wander Franco will appear before a judge on Wednesday to be arraigned, according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez. Prosecutors are expected to ask that Franco remain in jail without bond while the case continues.

