Wander Franco’s Homes In Dominican Republic Raided Amid Investigation Into Improper Relations

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco had two of his homes raided Tuesday in the Dominican Republic. According to Listin Diario, the 22-year-old’s family home in Palo Blanco was raided.

The Santa Domingo Prosecutor’s Office conducted the raid, also searching Franco’s home in Villa Real later in the day. Franco’s wife was present during their visit to Villa Real, leaving behind contact information for Franco.

Franco has separate cases under investigation for engaging in inappropriate relationships. Details of the investigation in the Dominican Republic shared that a 17-year-old girl previously had a relationship with Franco. The legal age of consent in the Dominican Republic is 18.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – APRIL 08: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field on April 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay continues to pay Franco amid his stay on administrative leave. He remains at the center of an investigation by MLB regarding claims circulating online of past inappropriate relationships with multiple underage women.

Rumors of Franco’s relationships appeared on social media and prompted the league to place Franco on administrative leave days after the growing online buzz. “The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” MLB announced.

Franco denied the allegations during an Instagram Live session. He dismissed the rumors as fodder stirred by the media. Rays teammate Jose Siri shouted in the live recording that the rumors were part of a ‘shakedown’ attempt against Franco.

Tampa Bay eventually supported MLB’s decision to place Franco on administrative leave.

The news proved jarring along Franco’s rising MLB star. In 2021, Franco agreed to a $182 million contract extension with Tampa Bay. The deal reached 11 years.

Tampa abruptly scratched Franco from their lineup ahead of a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 13. The 22-year-old star player was not permitted to travel with the team later that day, en route to San Francisco for an ensuing series. Rays general manager Kevin Cash called it a “day off” for Franco.

Franco has two children with 21-year-old Rachelly Paulino, a “childhood sweetheart” to Franco.