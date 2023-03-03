Walking A Batter Who Purposely Isn’t Swinging Should Get You Booted From Spring Training

Videos by OutKick

You know what should earn you a one-way ticket to the unemployment line during spring training?

Walking a batter who you know isn’t going to swing.

Seems like a pretty easy way to trim the fat, doesn’t it?

That’s exactly what’s happened four times now to Miguel Vargas, the Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman who’s been given team orders not to swing as he heals from a fractured pinkie.

It’s public info – obviously, because Twitter knows it – yet this cat has still managed to earn FOUR walks in eight trips to the plate this spring training.

Four!

Somewhere, Greg Maddux is FURIOUS.

1,160 guys have gotten spring training plate appearances but only 3 of them have more walks than Miguel Vargas. 😮 https://t.co/QpD00otKBy — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 3, 2023

Miguel Vargas is an on-base machine even though he can’t swing

Insanity. Pure insanity.

How about that gem of a stat, too. Out of 1,160 batters who have come to the plate this spring training, only three have more walks than Miguel Vargas, who, again, is not swinging the bat.

I mean look him up there! He’s just getting some work in, seeing the pitch into the glove, probably taking a couple mental hacks before inevitably getting rung up.

Except, wait. Ball. Ball.

“It’s not a military secret.”

Strike! Then two more balls – neither of which were particularly close – and bam, free pass. OBP through the roof, baby!

Miguel Vargas is an on-base machine! (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Baseball purists are yanking their hair out this spring training. Pitch clocks, obnoxiously large bases, and now walking people who have orders not to swing.

At least they got rid of the shift, I guess. Personally I think that was actually a dumb move, but I’m also not 70 so I guess I’m not considered a purist.

Anyway, here’s Tommy Lasorda video from when Dodgers spring training was great – at Dodgertown, in Vero Beach.

Fun fact: I once tried to get Albert Pujols’ autograph during a game there 20 years ago and he stiffed me. Not a fan.

Sorry, Al. Enjoy retirement, though.