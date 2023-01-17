LSU QB And Former Top Recruit Announces He’s Leaving The Program

Walker Howard’s time at LSU has come to end.

There were previous reports that the talented young freshman quarterback and former top 50 recruit was going to transfer, but it was unclear whether or not he was testing the waters or if he was really leaving Baton Rouge.

Well, he’s gone and he made that official with a Monday night announcement.

Walker Howard announces he’s officially leaving LSU. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Walker Howard announces he’s leaving LSU.

“As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU. I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward. With that being said, I have made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best spot for me to grow. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I can’t explain how thankful I am for all the relationships I have built at LSU,” Howard announced to his followers.

It was previously reported TCU could be a possible landing spot for the former 4 star recruit.

Howard will be a top target in the transfer portal.

Even though it’s a bit late in the cycle, there’s no doubt Walker Howard is going to get a ton of phone calls.

He has four years of eligibility remaining, and was a top QB prospect in the 2022 class. Coming out of high school, He had offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Arkansas, Houston, Michigan State, Mississippi State and several other major programs. Now, he’s on the move, and you can guarantee plenty of teams will come calling.

He just saw the field twice this past season, and threw a total of four passes for two completions and seven yards. Even with limited reps, there’s no doubt he has a ton of potential. The fact he has a full four years left makes him even more attractive to coaches.

Walker Howard officially announces he’s leaving LSU. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see where Walker Howard lands. You can bet it will be a major program. There’s also no need for LSU fans to worry. Jayden Daniels will still be cutting it up next season with Garrett Nussmeier right behind him on the depth chart.