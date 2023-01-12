LSU QB Walker Howard is reportedly leaving the program.

The former four star recruit and top 10 passing prospect in the 2022 class will enter the portal and leave Baton Rouge, according to TigerBait.com.

Garland Gillen reported Howard is believed to likely be heading to TCU. The former elite recruit will have four years of eligibility remaining after appearing in just two games this past season.

Source: LSU QB Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal, and TCU is the favorite to land the former St. Thomas More QB. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 11, 2023

As of Thursday morning, the young QB hasn’t announced he’s leaving and his social media hasn’t been updated to reflect the fact he’s done at LSU.

Waker Howard is reportedly leaving LSU. Where will he go? His social media hasn’t been updated to reflect the reported decision. (Credit: Twitter Screenshot)

Will Walker Howard leaving hurt LSU?

Generally speaking, losing an elite QB prospect is a pretty significant blow for a team. However, Brian Kelly’s squad shouldn’t be in much trouble at all with Walker Howard heading for the exit.

LSU starter Jayden Daniels is returning for next season and Garrett Nussmeier, who has also seen action, is on the roster behind the dual-threat QB.

Four star QB recruit Rickie Collins is also on his way. So, there will be plenty of depth in the QB room for Brian Kelly without Walker Howard.

LSU QB Walker Howard reportedly leaving the program. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wherever Howard ends up, a program will be getting a major prospect. Out of high school, he had offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska and several other FBS programs. TCU could also be the perfect landing spot.

Max Duggan will eventually need to be replaced, and that means there could be a huge opening for Howard to slide into the starting role.

Where will Walker Howard transfer to? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see where he commits. Given the hype around him out of high school, plenty of teams will be calling.