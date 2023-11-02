Wake Forest Football Team Cuts It Close For Thursday’s Kickoff Against Duke, Because Of Israel-Hamas Protest Blocking Route

The Wake Forest football team had a tough time getting to its game against Duke on Thursday night, thanks to a Israel-Hamas protest blocking the team’s route.

Supposed to kickoff at 7:30 ET, the Demon Deacons were traveling from Raleigh, N.C., to Durham for its game. Most likely wanting to split-up the trip, Wake Forest was looking forward to a quick 24 mile bus ride to the stadium, but things didn’t go according to plan.

According to one report, the team bus did not arrive to the stadium at Duke until around 5:45-5:55pm, leaving the players just under 90 minutes to get prepared for their game. If you don’t know how team travel usually works, this certainly had the football operations crew freaking out.

Wake Forest players have to stretch, get accustomed to their surroundings, taped up and prepare for a battle on the field. So, even with a police escort, the Demon Deacons cut it close.

Protestors Shutdown Highway Leading To Duke. Wake Forest Stuck

A brief search on social media, it was pretty easy to find out why the team was running late to the stadium. According to multiple posts on X-Twitter, protestors shutdown highway 147 in the Durham area, which left Wake Forest stuck in the madness.

The protest blocked the route for Wake Forest to arrive at the stadium, but luckily got through, making it in-time for kickoff.

As you can tell by the pictures, this caused problems for drivers just looking to make it home. At the end of the day, this is just a football game, with much bigger problems going on overseas.

But I imagine the Wake Forest bus driver or police escort will checkout their Waze app before hitting the road next time.

