Waffle House Employee Reveals That She Has Been Banned From Working At The Company Following Viral Brawl

A Waffle House brawl for the ages captivated the internet this week. The knockdown, drag-out had everything. Things were thrown, a customer jumped over the counter, and punches were thrown.

Then an all-time moment took place when one of the cooks caught a chair that was thrown at her. The cook was nicknamed the Waffle House Avenger. The fight was so legendary that Wonder Woman herself reacted to it.

The cook’s name is Halie and she filled in some of the details from the insane late night at the Waffle House. But first, here’s another look at the brawl.

White girl Avenger remix. pic.twitter.com/omorIvqCaj — Tony Peric (@TonyPeric) December 27, 2022

If you guessed from her ability to throw hands and deflect flying chairs that she was a Waffle House veteran, you would be correct. Halie put together a four-year run with the company before the brawl.

During that time the southern Louisiana native went from waitress to “rock star grill op.” In other words, Halie was well prepared when confronted by unruly customers.

In a video she released addressing the viral incident, the Waffle House Avenger reveals that it happened more than eight months ago. She says it was a very busy night and they were understaffed. They had closed off a portion of the restaurant in an attempt to keep up with the orders.

The group that took part in the brawl sat in the closed off area anyway. “We tell them, ‘Hey, that section’s closed, if you could wait for a table?,'” Halie explained. “They’re like, ‘Nah, we’re good. We’ll sit here.'”

The group might have had a few too many to drinks before entering the restaurant, according to Halie. They were being rude and were warned that they would be kicked out if it continued.

Wild brawl at a Waffle House (Image Credit: Twitter)

Sometimes A Brawl Breaks Out At The Waffle House

“I was telling them I was gonna kick ’em out ’cause they were being rude. I ain’t gonna cook your food, you’re being rude to me,” Halie said.

Things escalated from there. Insults were traded, then a sugar shaker was thrown, and that’s went it turned physical. One of the customers jumped on the counter before falling off and crossing the point of no return.

“That’s when the girl with the dreads stands up. She comes on our side of the counter. Now, if you come on our side of the counter, there’s tile there. It changes from tile to like this bumpy dark floor,” Halie explains. “If you put your foot both feet on the other side or even a single foot on the other side of that floor, we can do anything.”

“We can do legally in our means, whatever means necessary, to remove you or ensure our safety. Whether that means taking one of the cast iron pans and hitting you upside the fucking head with it, or beating the fuck out of you when you fall over. You touch my floor, it’s on.”

It was certainly on. The rock star grill operator was a rock star with her hands too. Police were called, but there were no arrests made.

Despite The Brawl She Wasn’t Fired

Halie wasn’t fired after the brawl. She was only written up for breaking the sugar shaker. She left a couple of months later and despite being told she was always welcome after leaving she was blacklisted from working at any other Waffle House locations.

Despite being told she was “always welcome” after leaving that store, Halie discovered that she was blacklisted by the company when trying to apply at another location.

She said, “I can’t ever work for a Waffle House again. I tried working for another one sometime earlier this year, and I had found out that I was blacklisted.”

Forget working at the Waffle House. She has a future throwing hands. I don’t know what the fighting organizations are waiting for, but one of them needs to reach out to her as soon as possible. She can handle herself at a Waffle House for four years, she can throw hands in a ring.