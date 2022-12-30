Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter Says She Learned How To Batter Bad Guys, Snatch Flying Chairs By Working At Waffle House

The definitive Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, is back to catching eyes, headlines and … chairs.
Carter, the leading lady from the Wonder Woman TV series (1975-1979), came across the Waffle House brawl from Austin, Texas, that went viral last week and had a golden response for the real hero in the video.
The brawl, which reportedly occurred on Dec. 22, showcased one Waffle House worker’s Matrix-eque reaction time after she snatched a flying chair mid-air.
Fists, kicks and special attacks were unleashed as impatient patrons quarreled with the Waffle House staff.
The video reminded Carter of her days as Diana Prince.
While other actors prepare for their roles by enduring rigorous hours of weight training to possess superhero-like strength, Carter shared that she learned how to batter bad guys by working at the Waffle House.
She quote-tweeted a video from her days as Wonder Woman where she similarly snatched a seat with a crushing grip and jokingly captioned it: “I trained at Waffle House.”
One fan praised Carter for defeating many-a chairs in her heyday.
Drop-dead gorgeous and deadly, Lynda Carter’s not one to be effed with.
