One of the top wide receivers in the NFL is not currently on a roster and Von Miller wants him in Buffalo. As the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues, the Bills linebacker is making his pitch.

Miller, 33, spent the last eight games of the 2021 season in Los Angeles after being traded from Denver. Beckham Jr., 29, also spent the last eight games of last season with the Rams after being released from the Browns.

Both players ended up winning a Super Bowl, but neither stuck around for 2022. Miller signed with the Bills while Beckham Jr. remains a free agent.

The latter, who has topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in five of his eight seasons in the league, tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. He has been on the road to recovery ever since and is nearing the point that he can get back on the field.

Before he does, however, OBJ must sign with a new team. It seems as though his top options are the Cowboys and Bills, though the Ravens and Packers may also be in the mix. Plus, with a struggling offense, the Rams would obviously like to bring him back.

Von Miller wants Odell Beckham Jr. in Buffalo.

With regard to signing Beckham Jr., Bills general manager Brandon Beane is open to the idea if it makes sense.

“OBJ is a heck of a talent,” he said. “You have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would all have to line up. But yeah, you can – a guy of his talent, of course, we would look into that.”

Meanwhile, Miller is recruiting. He posted a photo with Beckham Jr. on Instagram with an alarm clock emoji as if to say that it’s time for a reunion in upstate New York.

Von Miller makes a recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. as his free agency continues.

The post comes just days after Miller said he talks to Beckham Jr. weekly.

If the Bills were to sign OBJ, he would join an already-stacked offense alongside All-Pro Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. Beckham Jr. signed with L.A. last year, so joining a team with talented receivers does not seem to be a deterrent.

What defense can stop Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense if OBJ gets on board? That’s a great question because the answer is not clear.