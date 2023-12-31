Von Miller Decline Is So Obvious Even Bills Admit It’s Time Do Something, Make Vet A Healthy Scratch

Videos by OutKick

Von Miller has had a rough season and it got worse on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills included him among the team’s inactive players.

So Von Miller is a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Stunning.

Von Miller A Healthy Scratch By The Bills

The Bills, third in the NFL in team sacks, decided this week that Miller is not among the club’s top pass rushers. Or defensive run stoppers.

The return of Leonard Floyd to relative health took up a game day active spot as the Bills prepare to host the New England Patriots on Sunday. Even A.J Epenesa, who was questionable throughout the week with a ribs injury suffered in Week 14, is active as well.

With Shaq Lawson also being active and Miller not playing on special teams, the Bills obviously decided their future Hall of Fame hopeful isn’t among the club’s best 48 players for the New England game.

And, frankly, the statistics so far this year seem to agree with the strategy. Miller has played 243 defensive snaps, and has totaled three tackles and three quarterback hits.

Miller History, Reputation Not Saving Him

The man with 123 1/2 sacks in a 13-year career has zero sacks this year.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has often said and repeated this week that playing time is earned. And while Miller’s history may make an argument for him playing, his production this year does not.

“I understand where you’re coming from on that,” McDermott said last week. “With Von, he’ll flash here, he’ll flash there. He’s dealing with a lot, right? I commend him from just what he’s been working through the knee.

“Playing time is earned, and he knows that, so he continues to work hard at getting himself just right to continue to improve.”

The question now becomes whether this is a one-game issue or if Miller is simply in a hole that could turn into a career grave.

The Bills view of the situation definitely won’t be that dire — even if the reality if obvious. The team has already overcome a domestic violence allegations against Miller and stuck with the player. Miller last week said the claims were wrong.

Miller, coming back from ACL surgery after a knee injury on Thanksgiving Day 2022, may still find a way to regain the explosion that made him such pass rush threat in the past. He has had that this year.

The Bills Must Make Determination On Miller

Only time can determine if he can return to form. And when he spoke to reporters on Thursday, Miller made it clear the recovery process is not complete.

“My knee is still progressing. It’s apparent that it’s not where I want it to be right now, but you’ve just got to keep pushing and just, really, enjoy the moment,” Miller said. “You’ve just got to enjoy all the small things. Live in the moment. We’ve got a great team. It’s not all about me and my sacks and me making plays. Of course, I want to do that. Of course, I want to contribute to my team, but you know, the cards that have been dealt to me right now, I’ve just got to play them.”

Miller said he’s had no setback in his recovery. The knee is healthy enough that he doesn’t think about it when he’s playing, he said. But even Miller knows something is not right

“When you watch the film, it’s obvious I’m not all the way back to where I can be,” he said. “So, you just got to keep pushing. If this was younger in my career, this would be more of a drag on me. But, right now, it’s just so many things that I have to be happy about.

“We are in contention of winning the division, we’re back winning games again. Playing great defense, playing great offense. It’s bigger than just me. I would love to say ‘Man, I need to get sacks.’ But it’s bigger than just me, and the main focus is winning games. As long as we’re doing that, I’m good.”

All this calls into question Miller longterm status on the Bills. He’ll be 35 years old next offseason.

Miller signed a six-year contract worth $120 million in 2022. Miller has $10.71 million in 2024 salary fully guaranteed and another $6.435 million is guaranteed in March if he remains on the roster. That calls into question whether Miller will be released by March to avoid paying the additional guaranteed money.

