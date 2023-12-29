Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller Makes First Public Comments On Domestic Violence Allegations: ‘Completely Wrong’

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to authorities in late November following claims of domestic violence made by his pregnant girlfriend. Miller addressed the media on Thursday regarding the claims in his first public address. The veteran linebacker kept a low profile in the aftermath of his arrest.

The 34-year-old Miller shared that nothing out of the ordinary occurred on the night of the alleged incident, calling the allegations of domestic violence “completely wrong and blown out of proportion.

Von Miller spoke to reporters today for the first time since his arrest on Nov. 30.



He denied the allegations, calling them “100% false. It’s overblown and I got the right people on the job.” pic.twitter.com/oeLeD4iYKr — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 28, 2023

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, faced an arrest warrant from the Glenn Heights (Texas) Police Department. Miller’s girlfriend contacted authorities on Nov. 29, and Miller turned himself in the following day.

“Obviously, there are things that I can’t talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion,” Miller said.

#BREAKING: NFL linebacker Von Miller faces arrest in domestic violence case in Dallas, police sources tell WFAA. https://t.co/KVfKUGM1nm — WFAA (@wfaa) November 30, 2023

He added, “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just … be life-ing. You’ve just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.”

Time To Move Forward For Von Miller, Bills

Miller’s girlfriend accused him of forcefully grabbing her throat, pulling her hair and causing additional bruising. She later changed her story, absolving Miller of using force toward her. “We’re fine. Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous,” she said.

Miller did not miss time on the field as a result of his arrest. OutKick’s Armando Salguero commented on the implications of Miller’s resurfacing. He considered it a positive sign for Miller and the Bills moving forward, evidently leaving the scandal in the past.

“The fact he’s talking again means both he and the team are comfortable,” Salguero noted, “the worst is behind him. They feel safe.”

Despite the turbulence of the claims, Buffalo stuck with Miller, dodging a rash decision and waiting for further proof. Buffalo released a statement acknowledging the claims made against Miller.

“We were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” the team announced.

On OutKick’s “The Five Spot,” Salguero and Donovan McNabb discussed whether the fallout of Matt Araiza’s run-in with false allegations influenced the Bills’ decision with Miller.