Von Miller’s Girlfriend Claims Assault Allegations Aren’t True

Allegations of Von Miller assaulting his pregnant girlfriend aren’t true, according to the woman.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker turned himself into Dallas police Thursday as he faces a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a pregnant person after being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. Texas law is written as pregnant person and not pregnant woman, for clarification.

However, the woman is now changing her story, despite an incredibly troubling 911 call about her hair being ripped out and police viewing bruising on her.

Von Miller didn’t assault girlfriend, according to the woman.

“We’re fine. Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous,” the woman told WFAA in a text exchange.

The woman claimed the situation is “a huge misunderstanding” and nothing more than “a verbal disagreement” in texts sent to WFAA.

“No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad,” the woman told the outlet.

While the woman claims nothing happened, she initially told 911 her hair had been pulled out and she was getting beaten and choked by Miller. She allegedly told him she was pregnant during the alleged attack.

The police report claims the alleged fight started over Miller’s girlfriend not wanting to travel on her birthday. Now, she’s claiming nothing physical ever happened.

You can listen to part of the 911 call and the latest updates from WFAA below. Let me know your thoughts on the new developments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Following the arrest warrant being issued for Von Miller, the Bills released a statement acknowledging the team was aware of what is going on.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” the team stated Thursday.

This remains a fluid situation. Continue to check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.