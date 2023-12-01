Bills LB Von Miller Turns Himself In After Facing Arrest Warrant

Videos by OutKick
Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller turned himself in on Thursday, stemming from an arrest warrant issued Wednesday in Dallas.
Miller’s pregnant girlfriend and mother of his children contacted authorities, alleging physical abuse by the NFL player. The alleged victim later downplayed the potential of physical abuse.
Glenn Heights police chief Nick Bristow told FOX 4 News that Miller turned himself in at 3 p.m. The eight-time Pro Bowler turned himself in to Glenn Heights Police Department; later released after posting $5,000 bond.
Dallas area authorities received a distress call Wednesday morning. An argument allegedly broke out between Miller and his pregnant girlfriend. The 34-year-old reportedly grabbed the woman forcibly, grabbing her neck and yanking her hair, per the police affidavit.
As reported by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, Miller faced a warrant for a third-degree domestic violence felony. Miller could face potential jail time and a $10,000 fine.
The Bills issued a statement on Miller’s arrest.
“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the team’s statement reads. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”
Miller’s status for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs remains in doubt.
