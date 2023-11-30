Von Miller Reportedly Has A Warrant Out For His Arrest Following Alleged Domestic Incident

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is facing an arrest warrant after an allegation of domestic abuse.

According to Dallas TV station WFAA, Miller’s girlfriend accused him of assaulting her in their Dallas area home on Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING: NFL linebacker Von Miller faces arrest in domestic violence case in Dallas, police sources tell WFAA. https://t.co/KVfKUGM1nm — WFAA (@wfaa) November 30, 2023

As of Thursday morning, the 8-time Pro Bowler had not been arrested. However, Miller’s attorney has reportedly been contacted both about the case itself and about the warrant for Miller’s arrest.

WFAA cites sources who claim that the warrant is for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person. That’s a third-degree felony.

Miller is a native of DeSoto, Texas, and was presumably in town because the Buffalo Bills are on a bye this week following an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning.

Statement from the Buffalo Bills relative to report Von Miller is being sought by police in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident:



“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will… — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 30, 2023

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the team’s statement reads. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Miller has been the focus of law enforcement. While he’s got some traffic offenses on the book, he was also under investigation in Colorado while still a member of the Denver Broncos, with whom he was named Super Bowl 50 MVP.

According to ESPN, The district attorney decided not to pursue charges because the case did not meet the standards necessary “to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the decision to charge is in the interests of justice.”

The details of that investigation were never officially released.

The Bills’ next game is on December 10 when they’ll travel to Arrowhead Stadium for an important meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

