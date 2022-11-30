Von Miller Announces OBJ’s Upcoming Trip To Buffalo

Free-agent wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. is scheduled to visit a third team, and serious playoff contender, this week.

Hopefully, he’s not taking a commercial flight.

Bills defensive stalwart Von Miller dropped some free-agency updates Tuesday, announcing that Beckham’s headed to the Buffalo Bills for a visit.

Von Miller mentions on The VonCast that Odell Beckham Jr will visit the Bills Friday.

“It ain’t til it’s over,” Miller says. Says when OBJ visits Buffalo, “I don’t think he’s leaving.” Miller also held this pose for about 10 seconds: ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) November 30, 2022

On his VonCast podcast, Miller laid out Beckham’s free-agent itinerary, including trips to the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Then on Friday, Beckham will be visiting the Bills.

“Yeah, he’s going to be here,” Miller said. “Everybody was like, ‘Ah, no, he’s going to the Cowboys …’ Hey, man, it ain’t over ’til it’s over. He’s going to see the Giants, us and the Cowboys, and I think when he comes here, I don’t think he’s going to leave.”

By most people’s accounts, including Miller’s, the Bills are the best of the three noted teams. Miller said he expects OBJ’s trip to Buffalo to be one-way.

Miller and Beckham both played for the Super Bowl-winning Rams last season. Since early October, Miller has teased a strong connection between the Bills and OBJ.

An effective OBJ, such as the player we all saw with the Rams in the 2021-22 NFC postseason, would add rocket fuel to Buffalo’s humming offense.

At 30 years of age and nine months since an ACL tear, Beckham’s still a highly coveted free agent.

With him seemingly expected to sign with a team by Week 14, the rumors and pursuit surrounding Beckham are heating up.

Despite having a bit of a hiccup Sunday when he got booted off an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport for being “unconscious” before takeoff, OBJ is keeping teams interested in his free agency tour.

Even Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy admitted that Dallas still had a heavy interest in signing Odell after news and footage of his missed flight surfaced.