Cowboys Don’t Care About Odell Beckham Plane Incident, Still Pushing To Add Wide Receiver

Over the weekend, Odell Beckham, Jr. had a run-in with police over an alleged incident on a plane at the Miami Airport. There were questions about whether the situation would affect the current free agent’s prospects for signing with a team. The Cowboys apparently don’t care at all.
On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the team’s pursuit of the All-Pro wideout and whether or not the incident affected their plans. McCarthy indicated that it had no impact saying they were moving “full steam ahead.”
On Tuesday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones confirmed as much during his weekly radio show.
Odell Beckham seems destined for Cowboys
The betting market set the odds on where Beckham would land and the Cowboys are the current favorites. Quotes from McCarthy and Jones have only solidified the idea that Dallas is on hot pursuit of the free agent.
The interest from both sides makes a lot of sense. While Dallas has a Top 5 defense in terms of EPA/play, their offense is middle-of-the-pack. Adding a player like Beckham gives them a legitimate threat opposite number one wide out CeeDee Lamb.
Odell Beckham has said he wants to play for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations and the Cowboys certainly qualify. They are one of seven teams in the top two tiers in the NFL in EPA/play, ranked with San Francisco, Cincinnati and Miami and just one tier below favorites Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City.
It would also allow Beckham to catch passes from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Giants have also been pushing to add OBJ, but the prospect of playing with Daniel Jones seems much less enticing.
The next-most likely landing spot — according to betting odds — is Buffalo. Playing with Josh Allen would certainly represent the best option in terms of quarterback play. However, the Bills already have a clear number one (Stefon Diggs) and a clear number two (Gabe Davis). It stands to reason that OBJ would get more looks with Big D.
It looks like Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent turbulence won’t stop the Cowboys from clearing the runway for a possible landing in Dallas.
