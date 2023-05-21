Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gives Bat To Young Cancer Survivor

Videos by OutKick

There was a very cool moment between Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a young fan on Saturday.

The Blue Jays were hosting the Baltimore Orioles in what would end up being a 6-5, 10-inning loss. However, there was something bigger than baseball that happened to catch Guerrero’s eye.

There was a young fan sitting behind home plate wearing a Blue Jays Bo Bichette jersey. He held up a sign made out of yellow posterboard that read, “Hey Bo, I beat cancer like you beat the pitcher.”

Lucky for that kid, Guerrero spotted the sign and when he went back into the dugout to prepare for his next at-bat he had a gift for the youngster.

.@27vladdyjr saw a young fan in the crowd with a sign that he beat cancer, so Vladdy gifted him a bat. #BiggerThanBaseball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncA3TDlxEI — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2023

Man, what a moment. Sorry Bo Bichette, but after that, we may have a brand new president for the Valdimir Guerrero Jr. fan club.

You never get tired of seeing athletes recognize that they can have an impact on their fans. Going out of their way to give fans memories that will last a lifetime.

They clearly get this in Toronto, because Guerrero wasn’t the first Blue Jay to make a fan’s day like this. Earlier this season Kevin Kiermaier gave his batting gloves to another young fan, who was stunned by the gesture.

This kid will cherish Kevin Kiermaier’s batting gloves for his whole life pic.twitter.com/TjmE2W5a04 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 26, 2023

Of course, stuff like this isn’t exclusive to the Blue Jays or even baseball, but it sure never gets old.

