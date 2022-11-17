Major Football Teams Pull Off Classy Gesture For Killed UVA Players

The major college football teams in Virginia will pull off a classy gesture for the murdered UVA players.

Liberty, Old Dominion, JMU and Virginia Tech – the other FBS programs in the state – will wear a special helmet decal to honor Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

On Saturday, along with @HokiesFB, @ODUFootball, and @JMUFootball, we are wearing the same helmet decal in honor of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry. #VirginiaStrong pic.twitter.com/V8bZP3iqF7 — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) November 16, 2022

The three University of Virginia players were murdered Sunday night in a shooting on UVA’s campus. Alleged gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is in custody and facing multiple murder charges.

The UVA community has been doing its best to heal and process the shocking and horrific tragedy. UVA’s weekend game against Coastal Carolina has already been canceled and it’s unclear if the team will take the field again this season.

D’Sean Perry was murdered in a Sunday night shooting on UVA’s campus. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Now, the other major programs in the state will wear a special decal honoring the lives and memories of the three young men killed.

Obviously, it won’t take away anyone’s pain, but it is a reminder some things are simply bigger than sports. When tragedy strikes, rivalries are put aside, and we’re reminded some things are bigger than sports.

Virginia cancels Coastal Carolina game. (Credit: UVA Football)

Hopefully, UVA’s community continues to heal from this shocking act of evil. The entire state is showing a lot of unity, and that’s great to see in a situation like this one. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the entire UVA campus and the friends and family of everyone else impacted.