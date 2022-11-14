Former ACC Football Player Suspected Of Murdering Multiple People

Police are searching for former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. after a mass shooting late Sunday.

Three people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting on the University of Virginia campus, according to Madison McNamee, and police are now hunting for the former football player as the prime suspect. As of early Monday morning, he has not been caught, according to a release from the university.

“Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds. One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him,” UVA president Jim Ryan announced in a statement early Monday morning.

#BREAKING: update from the shooting on @UVA Grounds. 3 are dead, two injuries. The shooter is a UVA student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

We’ll have @IsabelCleary sharing what we know so far on @NBC29 sunrise shows. pic.twitter.com/ypKEnWdNT4 — Madison McNamee (@madmcnamee) November 14, 2022

The UVA Police Department tweeted Jones’ photo from his football bio page and told people to “not approach” him.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Below is a screenshot of Jones’ football bio page. He didn’t appear in any games in 2018, and it’s not clear right now when he was removed from the team.

He stopped being listed on the roster after the 2018-2019 season. It doesn’t appear he put up any stats during his time with the Cavaliers.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of carrying out a mass shooting at UVA. (Credit: UVA Football)

Now, police are hunting for Jones after he allegedly murdered three people on UVA’s campus Sunday. It’s an incredibly fluid and dangerous situation unfolding.

🚨UVA Officials have released SUSPECT INFO🚨



CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES



Wearing a Burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.



He was on a UVA Football Roster in 2018. From Petersburg VA. Went to Varina HS for 3 years and Petersburg HS senior year. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/UBGFCJxk7t — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) November 14, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates on this developing situation as we have them. It’s a tragedy, and hopefully, Jones is brought into custody as quickly as possible.