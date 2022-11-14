Former ACC Football Player Suspected Of Murdering Multiple People

Police are searching for former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. after a mass shooting late Sunday.
Three people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting on the University of Virginia campus, according to Madison McNamee, and police are now hunting for the former football player as the prime suspect. As of early Monday morning, he has not been caught, according to a release from the university.
“Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds. One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him,” UVA president Jim Ryan announced in a statement early Monday morning.
The UVA Police Department tweeted Jones’ photo from his football bio page and told people to “not approach” him.
Below is a screenshot of Jones’ football bio page. He didn’t appear in any games in 2018, and it’s not clear right now when he was removed from the team.
He stopped being listed on the roster after the 2018-2019 season. It doesn’t appear he put up any stats during his time with the Cavaliers.
Now, police are hunting for Jones after he allegedly murdered three people on UVA’s campus Sunday. It’s an incredibly fluid and dangerous situation unfolding.
Keep checking back for the latest updates on this developing situation as we have them. It’s a tragedy, and hopefully, Jones is brought into custody as quickly as possible.