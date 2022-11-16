UVA Cancels Football Game After Horrific Killings

Virginia’s weekend football game against Coastal Carolina has been canceled.

The Cavaliers announced Wednesday morning that the game has been canceled following the murders of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

Suspected killer Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who previously played for UVA, was taken into police custody Monday.

The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled.https://t.co/7K0eAHR6jW — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 16, 2022

The program also announced that it’s not known right now whether or not the team’s final game of the season against Virginia Tech will happen.

UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were murdered Sunday night. The suspected killer is in police custody. (Credit: UVA Football)

The three UVA football players were murdered in an incredibly evil act late Sunday night on the University of Virginia campus.

While details surrounding the horrific tragedy are still murky, it’s believed Jones opened fire on the victims while returning from a play in Washington D.C. on a bus.

Two other people were also wounded in the shooting. There is no publicly known motive as of Wednesday morning for why Jones allegedly carried out the massacre.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of murdering three UVA football players. He used to play for the Cavaliers. (Credit: UVA Football)

