Vince McMahon Facing More Legal Challenges, Abuse Allegations

Vince McMahon is facing more allegations of abuse, according to The Wall Street Journal.

McMahon — the former CEO and current majority owner of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. — is facing a pair of allegations from two separate women, one of whom is a former referee.

Former WWE chief Vince McMahon faces new legal demands from two women who allege he sexually assaulted them, documents show https://t.co/IJ6j7LXw2s — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 13, 2022

Rita Chatterton is often regarded as a trailblazer for having been the company’s first female referee.

Since then, Chatterton accused McMahon of raping her inside a limousine. She made these allegations public decades ago, and McMahon has always denied them.

However, according to a November 3 letter from her attorney, Chatterton is now seeking a settlement. She is reportedly asking for $11.75 million in damages from her former employer.

A New Allegation Against McMahon Has Emerged

Completely unrelated to Chatterton’s pending litigation, another woman has accused McMahon of sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in 2011, and until now, it was unreported. According to an email sent last month, an attorney for a former spa manager claims that McMahon assaulted her at a resort in California.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the ex-CEO has told people he refuses to pay settlements to Chatterton or the spa manager.

These allegations and further legal actions came several months after McMahon retired as the company’s CEO.

According to The Wall Street Journal, 2021 — which was his final full year at the helm of the entertainment enterprise — was the company’s first to see revenue over $1 billion.

With McMahon no longer running the company, others are left dealing with the fallout of his alleged behavior. This has resulted in settlements and even federal investigations. However, the business appears to be okay, despite the bad optics.

Since McMahon’s resignation, shares of the company have increased in value by 15%.

