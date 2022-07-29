Linda McMahon Responds To Question About Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Linda McMahon wasn’t exactly in the mood to talk about her husband Vince McMahon’s sudden retirement as Chairman and CEO of WWE after the Wall Street Journal reported the wrestling promoter had paid $12 million in hush money over the last 16 years to keep women quiet.

“I’m not going to talk about Vince and WWE,” Linda told a reporter as she made her way through the America First Policy Institute’s conference.

When pressed, the former First Lady of the WWE kept it simple and focused on how her 76-year-old husband will live the rest of his life.

“You know what, he’ll just be deciding on how he’s going to spend his free time. I think that’s a good thing,” Linda added.

This week, Vince’s daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE. “We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team,” McMahon and Khan said in a joint statement. “We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.”

As for Stephanie’s husband, Triple H, he will “assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.”