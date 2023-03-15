Vikings WR K.J. Osborn Saved Contestant From An MTV Show

Videos by OutKick

When Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn saved a man from a burning car, there was more focus on Osborn’s heroic act (for good reason) than on the man who was inside the burning car.

Over a week later, the man has identified himself and it turns out he’s a TV actor.

The 34-year-old man saved by Osborn was Nelson Thomas, a TV personality currently working as a contestant on MTV’s reality show, “The Challenge: World Championship.”

Thomas was saved in the burning wreck in Austin, Texas on Mar. 5, after Osborn noticed the flaming vehicle during an Uber ride and sprung to action.

READ: VIKINGS WR KJ OSBORN SAVED A MAN FROM BURNING VEHICLE

With the help of three other heroes that were near the scene, Osborn was able to pull Thomas to safety and requested medical attention for the injured actor.

The wideout attested that he and his three helpers were nervous that the car was bound to explode at any moment.

Twitter: @KJ_Osborn

Twitter: @KJ_Osborn



Thomas Thanks His Heroes

Osborn was rightfully praised as a hero. But Thomas heaped even more credit on Osborn for stepping up to meet the challenge.

Thomas posted a message on his Instagram thanking Osborn.

“I was involved in a car accident. I want to thank [K.J. Osborn] for being on the scene and filming my rescue,” the actor posted.

“I am forever grateful to Abdulmejied Hairedin, Rita and Arthur [for] pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine. Words can’t explain how grateful I am to be alive. God is truly great, and he has you in his hands no matter who you are.”

Thomas also posted photos of himself at the hospital, including graphic photos of his injuries.

Based on the damage, Thomas was truly in bad shape during the accident.

See more:

As relayed by People Magazine, Osborn hopes to one day reunite with Thomas and the three Good Samaritans from the incident. He spoke on the experience during a segment on “Good Morning Football.”

Osborn shared that in the moment of crisis, he was not a football player but a man with an opportunity to save a person’s life.

“We didn’t know if this car was going to blow up, so that’s when I picked him up. He’s bleeding, his blood is on me, I carry him maybe 10 or 15 yards,” Osborn said.

“We’re professional athletes, but you know, I’m a regular person just like anybody else. That wasn’t a game, this is life. This was life or death,” he added.

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)