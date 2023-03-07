Vikings WR KJ Osborn Saved A Man From Burning Vehicle

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn apparently moonlights as a superhero after saving a man’s life over the weekend. The 25-year-old wideout shared his account about the terrifying coincidence that resulted in an incredible story.

In Austin, Texas, Sunday evening, Osborn’s Uber ride drove by a vehicle that had suffered a head-on collision and was up in flames with its passenger still inside. Springing to action, Osborn rushed to the burning car and helped drag the man out to safety before calling responders to the scene.

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Osborn posted photos of the car on fire and a note of gratitude to three accompanying folks that helped save the man’s life.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

“Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time.’ But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.

“Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a man’s life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being a part of in a million years.

“I’ll leave you with this. God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”

It was an encouraging message by the fearless young man. Osborn can play his way to consecutive Pro Bowls for the rest of his career and still not have it be as impressive as this moment (sorry, KJ).