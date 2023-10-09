Vikings Mascot Trolls Taylor Swift For Missing Sunday’s Game

Videos by OutKick

For the first time in three weeks, Taylor Swift was not at the stadium to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Minnesota Vikings’ mascot was leaving no stone (or giant metal box) unturned!

A viral TikTok video shows Viktor the Viking toppling a mobile storage cabinet before making a run for it into the tunnel.

“Was Taylor Swift in there?” the caption read.

The video pokes fun at Internet rumors that Swift left Travis Kelce’s suite in a popcorn cart after the Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Video later showed Taylor and Travis leaving Arrowhead Stadium together and hopping into the tight end’s vintage Chevy convertible.

Viktor’s joke probably would have gone over better if the Vikings hadn’t lost. But in the social media world, have to take your wins where you can get them.

Taylor Swift has some interesting modes of transportation.

While the popcorn cart story may or may not be true, the speculations aren’t entirely unwarranted.

Swift famously hides inside a cleaning cart — complete with mops and brooms — as her crew pushes her to and from the stage at stadium stops during her Eras Tour. And in a 2018 interview with British Vogue, former One Direction band member Zayn Malik even claimed the world’s biggest popstar “was traveling around in a suitcase” to avoid the paparazzi.

But unfortunately for Swifties, the 33-year-old did not hop in her suitcase and make the trip to Minneapolis.

Fans at U.S. Bank Stadium were expecting a Taylor Swift appearance. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

As it turns out, though, Taylor’s fans weren’t the only ones who missed her — Travis did too. The eight-time Pro Bowler caught five passes in the first half but gained only 22 yards.

And during the final possession of the second quarter, Chiefs fans were holding their breath: Kelce appeared to turn his ankle after making a catch. He left the field under his own power but with a noticeable limp.

Luckily, though, Swift’s rumored boyfriend returned in the third quarter. He finished the game with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs held on to win 27-20.

Now, we’ll wait to find out if Tay-Tay will be back at Arrowhead for Thursday Night Football this week. No doubt fans (and the Prime camera crew) will keep a close eye on the popcorn carts.

