Vikings Dalvin Cook Fined For Throwing Ball Into Stands

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was understandably fired up when he crossed the goal line for a 53-yard, game-winning rushing touchdown against the Dolphins.

So excited, in fact, that he wanted to share that excitement with the fans in Miami.

Dalvin Cook 53-yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/njlq1rkDSn — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) October 16, 2022

That play sealed the Vikings’ 24-16 win, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, it also cost Cook some money.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined $7,426 for throwing the football into the stands after his game-winning 53-yard touchdown run in Miami. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2022

While $7,426 is a pocket change for a guy like Dalvin Cook is on a 5-year, $63 million deal. Still, that’s a hefty fine for giving one lucky fan a souvenir. And that’s only if they were allowed to keep the ball, which knowing the NFL, they probably weren’t.

According to the NFL’s schedule of infractions and fines, it’s a pretty cut-and-dry situation. You throw a football into the stands, then you fork over the weirdly specific amount $7,426.

Why not $7,500?

Because it’s $7,426 … that’s why

However, that’s just for the first infraction. Should Dalvin Cook huck another pigskin into the crowd then he’ll have to pay $12,731 for a second offense.

I get that they have to have rules but that seems like a little much. Give football fans the moment of joy hockey and baseball fans have when they catch a puck or a ball that goes into the crowd.

The No Fun League would never do that.

In other Dalvin Cook news, he was spotted at a recent Minnesota Timberwolves game alongside, of all people (if you can consider him a person), Sasquatch.

Man, what a bizarre week for Dalvin Cook.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle