Vikings Dalvin Cook Fined For Throwing Ball Into Stands

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was understandably fired up when he crossed the goal line for a 53-yard, game-winning rushing touchdown against the Dolphins.
So excited, in fact, that he wanted to share that excitement with the fans in Miami.
That play sealed the Vikings’ 24-16 win, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, it also cost Cook some money.
While $7,426 is a pocket change for a guy like Dalvin Cook is on a 5-year, $63 million deal. Still, that’s a hefty fine for giving one lucky fan a souvenir. And that’s only if they were allowed to keep the ball, which knowing the NFL, they probably weren’t.
According to the NFL’s schedule of infractions and fines, it’s a pretty cut-and-dry situation. You throw a football into the stands, then you fork over the weirdly specific amount $7,426.
Why not $7,500?
Because it’s $7,426 … that’s why
However, that’s just for the first infraction. Should Dalvin Cook huck another pigskin into the crowd then he’ll have to pay $12,731 for a second offense.
I get that they have to have rules but that seems like a little much. Give football fans the moment of joy hockey and baseball fans have when they catch a puck or a ball that goes into the crowd.
The No Fun League would never do that.
In other Dalvin Cook news, he was spotted at a recent Minnesota Timberwolves game alongside, of all people (if you can consider him a person), Sasquatch.
Man, what a bizarre week for Dalvin Cook.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle