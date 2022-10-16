Packers OL Jon Runyan Jr. Fined By Father

No one likes getting yelled at by their parents in public. Not kids and surely not Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr.

But when you get fined by the NFL — and your dad is the one who hands out those fines — it happens.

Jon Runyan Sr. is the NFL’s vice president of football operations and handles discipline for on-field incidents. He came under fire this season when Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was given a somewhat questionable suspension. Some noted that this helped his son’s team who just so happened to play the Bucs the following weekend.

While his impartiality was questioned at the time, it’s a bit hard to argue that now that he has given his son a $5,000 fine for a leg-whipping incident during the Packers’ Week 5 loss to the New York Giants.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. has his dad to thank for a $5,000 fine. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“My dad and I always joked about this happening, but I never thought my style of play would ever warrant what he deemed to be unnecessary roughness, but it happened,” Runyan Jr. said to ESPN.

“I thought since I left for college, I wouldn’t have to deal with him punishing me anymore, but I was wrong about that.”

The younger Runyan is expected to appeal the fine, but he won’t have to argue his punishment with his dad. That’s a bummer for him because he probably had to do that before in his youth. Instead, he’ll be facing former NFL players Derrick Brooks and James Thrash who are the league’s appeals officers.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle