Vikings CB Byron Murphy Can’t Wait To Talk Smack About Taylor Swift To Travis Kelce’s Face

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy is putting a twist on all the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift noise.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs visit Minnesota to take on the Vikings Sunday afternoon. Byron Murphy, looking for any advantage against the favorites, said he and the Vikings defense plan on throwing “Swift” jabs at Kelce all day. Taylor won’t be off the table as a topic of trash talk.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Murphy reacted to Swift’s possible appearance at the game (still questionable) and facing Kelce.

“Is she going to come to this game?” Murphy asked. “We’re locked in, but that would be something. I’ve been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure.”

He added, “Not for [Kelce] because we’re going to try to get our hands on him in front of her.”

Murphy’s a fan of the rumored flame, but this Sunday, he must defeat the star TE and Chiefs to dodge a 1-4 record for Minnesota. “I’m not hating against it.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 14: Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Vikings walks to the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Donna Kelce, left, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, watches the game with pop superstar Taylor Swift on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Vikings’ porous defense may not have much to say against the top-tiered Chiefs offense. Most expectations bank on Minnesota’s offense to give the Vikings any shots of pulling a rabbit out of a hat and beating Kansas City.

If they shut down Kelce, the Vikings could have a shot in Week 5.

By his standards, Kelce had a quiet night in Week 4 against the New York Jets. He caught six passes for 60 yards.

Let’s see if Murphy’s strategy pays off. And if it does, how many more defenders will smack-talk Taylor for a psychological edge?

“I’m going to say something to him to get him going,” Murphy promised.