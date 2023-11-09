Two Criminals Try To Rob Vietnamese Men Gambling, Get Hit With Giant Dose Of Karma

Videos by OutKick

Two bad guys learned the hard way there are people who will absolutely fight back.

Two armed gunmen attempted to rob three Vietnamese men gambling in Tacoma, Washington, according to the Daily Mail, but their idiotic criminal scheme didn’t go as planned. Security footage shows the three men going on offense and beating the hell out of the guys who tried to stick them up.

Eventually, the three men gambling were able to wrestle at least one of the weapons away from the attackers before they fled in a waiting car.

Someone related to one of the victims claims two of the assailants have already been taken into custody, according to the same Daily Mail report.

You can watch the entire sequence unfold below.

Men fight off armed robbers in crazy viral videos.

It sure has been a solid run for the good guys lately. We have some people out here trying to play some stupid games, and they’re earning very stupid prizes.

A couple of wannabe tough guys recently tried to rob a business in Texas and had lead flying at them courtesy of the owner.

Now, these two bozos and the guy in the getaway car thought they’d stroll in and rob three guys just trying to have some fun. They were armed and probably thought everyone would just hand their stuff over.

Not so fast, my friends. These three turned the tables and gave those two clowns the business. Going up against a guy with a rifle as someone unarmed takes guts of absolute steel, and these three got it done.

Judging from the sounds the bad guys were making after the good guys fought back, they had the tar beat out of them.

Be careful who you mess with. Everyone thinks they're tough right until fists or bullets start flying. Then, the bad guys find out real quick it's not easy to be a criminal.