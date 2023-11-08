Man Opens Fire During Attempted Robbery In Intense Gunfight Video

Some robbers picked the wrong business in Mesquite, Texas to try to rob, and it resulted in bullets flying.

Two robbers attempted to rob the Instant Cash 4 Gold store last Thursday, but owner Tien Tran quickly turned the tables on the bad guys, according to WFAA. Security footage shows the 57-year-old man preparing his golf bag when the armed bad guys made entry into his business.

Without hesitation, Tran pulled out a handgun holstered on the back of his waist, and immediately engaged the threat.

The insane security camera footage shows the area getting shot to hell.

Attempted jewelry store robbery in Mesquite
byu/drunkteacher69 inDallas

Below is a second angle of the gun battle. It's absolutely wild.

Texas man uses handgun to battle armed robbers.

Nobody was hit in the exchange, according to WFAA, and police are now on the hunt for the bad guys. The fact nobody on either side got hit in the exchange is nothing short of shocking.

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time Tran has had to engage bad guys. He had a very similar incident in 2019. Apparently, bad guys didn’t get the message about the second coming of Raylan Givens.

This is a great example of why people own guns as sales are surging in America. People don’t want to be defenseless and at the mercy of criminals. The bad guys targeted Tien Tran, and he immediately let them know why that was a VERY bad idea. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Hopefully, the police can find the criminals and bring them to justice.

GunsSecond AmendmentViral Video

David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

