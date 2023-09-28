VIDEO: UFC Star Alexander Volkanovski Tries Choking Out NBA Champ Jamal Murray

Videos by OutKick

The perfect intersection between MMA and the NBA is here.

In a new video released on Thursday, NBA champion and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray joined UFC star Alexander Volkanovski for a punishing scramble on the wrestling mats.

The video featured a challenge for Volk to choke out Murrays in 60 seconds or less using his jiu-jitsu, a gentle and punishing martial art.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia celebrates in the octagon at the end of the match during the UFC 245 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Alexander Volkanovsky Tries Choking Out Jamal Murray

Sixty seconds started and Volk scrambled around to get ahold of Jamal Murray.

As the timer dwindled, Volkanovski took Murray’s back, wrapped his arms around the NBA player’s neck like a scarf and …

Alex Volkanovski tries to submit NBA player Jamal Murray in 60 seconds or less. 👀 #UFC #MMA #BJJ pic.twitter.com/crVyEyrdeF — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) September 28, 2023

… ultimately couldn’t choke Murray at the buzzer. Though Volk came close.

To Murray’s credit, he used good defense against Volk and even pinned him to side control early in the video.

Then, in another roll with Murray, no timer needed, Volkanovski finished the job.

Volk and Murray scrambled until the NBA player gave up his back again, allowing Volkanovski to cling to him like a backpack and get him to tap standing up.

Even with Murray’s escapes and size advantage (6’4″ vs. 5’6″), Volk looked in control throughout.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray got tapped out by UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski 🤣🥋



(via @alexvolkanovski/ YT)pic.twitter.com/pQDM6uU5zb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2023

More athletes are ramping up interest in joining martial arts like jiu-jitsu to improve their physicality in their respective sports.

Over the offseason, NBA star Anthony Davis has participated in jiu-jitsu lessons near the Lakers’ training facility in El Segundo, Calif. Lakers fans hope this method improves AD’s durability on the court as he continues dealing with injuries.

Then there’s the most prominent case in the NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Joining jiu-jitsu to learn how to fall ‘gracefully,’ Tua’s newfound physicality seems to be paying off on the football field as the 3-0 Fins continue to hold opposing defenses in a headlock.

Murray seems interested in wanting to up his own game on the court by hitting the mats. Back-to-back champs?