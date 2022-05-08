Video Shows Jordan Poole Grabbing Ja Morant’s Knee Before Injury

A seemingly dirty play from Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole looks to have caused the injury to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who was forced to exit Saturday’s Game 3 road loss.

All one needs to do is look at the video to draw some conclusions about the play, and Poole’s role in it.

Looks like this is where Ja might have hurt himself before the free throws – right leg: pic.twitter.com/2dASccHNlq — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) May 8, 2022

Poole can be seen reaching, grabbing and pulling back on Morant’s knee as Morant tried to split a double team. Poole was called for a foul on the play. Morant left for good shortly after it happened.

This looks like the play Ja Morant got hurt. pic.twitter.com/J24ssu5i9P — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) May 8, 2022

Morant did not speak to reporters before leaving the arena, reportedly walking out with a slight limp. He scored 34 points in 36 minutes, but the fact he was forced to exit led to some string words from Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

“He is being evaluated right now. He was going for a loose ball and Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and yanked it,” Jenkins said. “I’m curious to see what happens with that.”

Granted, Poole may have just been reaching for the ball. Without a doubt, the NBA will try to make that determination before Game 4.

The Warriors lead the series by a 2-1 count.