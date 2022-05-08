Warriors Throttle Grizzlies To Take 2-1 Lead In Second Round Series

It was a Poole Party Saturday night at the Chase Center as the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies, 142-112, in Game 3 of their Second Round series.

You might as well add another brother onto the Splash Brothers moniker, as guard Jordan Poole was a highlight for Golden State coming off the bench. Poole scored 27 points on 11-of-17 from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown, with four rebounds and two assists.

The 22-year-old was especially effective during the fourth quarter, with Golden State up by 21 going in. Poole scored 11 fourth quarter points and brought the hammer down to salt away the game.

Poole’s three-point makes offset guard Stephen Curry’s misses, who went just 2-of-8 from behind the arc. Curry, however, found other ways to score, scoring 30 points on 7-of-14 from the field with six assists and two rebounds.

Coming off his 47-point, eight-rebound and eight-assist performance in Game 2 Tuesday night, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed something similar in order to steal a victory in Game 3.

And he was pretty darn close.

Morant dropped 34 on 13-of-21 from the field and 4-of-7 from three with seven assists and three boards, before exiting in the fourth quarter due to a right knee injury. It was the Morant you’d expect, however, he didn’t get much help outside of guard Desmond Bane and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Bane and Jackson Jr. both finished in double-figures and combined for 31 points.

Golden State will ride a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 Monday at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

