VIDEO: Saints’ Michael Thomas Baits Angry Panthers Player Into Post-Game Altercation Before Running Scared

Saints WR Michael Thomas baited an angry Carolina Panthers defender into a heated post-game altercation in the players’ tunnel that was caught on video.

The footage appeared after Monday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

A bystander’s video showed Michael Thomas yelling at Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown from the players tunnel at Bank of America Stadium.

The oft-outspoken Thomas shared a contentious back-and-forth with Brown.

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints attempts to catch the ball over Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers during a football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sep 18, 2023. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 18: Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Carolina Panthers attempts to tackle Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints during a football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sep 18, 2023. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 270 lbs., Brown didn’t appear the slightest intimidated and followed Thomas to his locker room.

Thomas dodged Brown until the players turned a corner in the tunnel. Brown had to be separated from Thomas by Panthers personnel.

WATCH:

#Saints WR Michael Thomas and #Panthers DL Derrick Brown were spotted going at it in the tunnel last night. Looks like they were separated before it got ugly.



(h/t @JonoBarnes)pic.twitter.com/PpECcJU7Mw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023

Though Brown appeared in the video as the most willing to fight, Thomas sounded like the instigator, a trademark of the veteran Saints wideout.

Thomas seemed proud of the New Orleans’ 20-17 win. He was clearly on his high horse after catching seven passes for 55 yards. His 19-yard, butt-first grab in the second quarter was a scene-stealer; so yeah, Thomas was feeling good.

Amid the warbled sound in the video, Thomas is heard yelling, “West Side crip gang” before running from Brown.

Michael William Thomas was born in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Thomas eventually addressed the scene on social media. To no surprise, he was on Team Michael Thomas.

“They tried to set me up. They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance,” Thomas posted on X.

The Saints and Panthers are scheduled for a rematch on Dec. 14.