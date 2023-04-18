Saints’ Michael Thomas Looks Game-Ready After Hitting The Gym, NFL Drug Tests WR

Videos by OutKick

Remember New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas? If you don’t it’s because he’s spent more time off the field than on it for the past three years, rehabbing from foot injury after foot injury.

Well, it’s time to get reacquainted because the three-time Pro Bowler and online troll is plotting a comeback for the ages, it appears.

Giving an update on his physical status nearly six months since undergoing toe surgery, Thomas posted a video from his leg-day session Monday.

Thomas’ strength was on display as he deadlifted 530 lbs. — though some objected to Thomas’ workout because of his use of a hex bar to deadlift (which is valid).

Saints fans were thrilled after being deprived of a Michael Thomas-Chris Olave wide receivers room last year. And in typical fashion, the NFL followed up the workout video with a ‘randomized’ drug test request.

Thomas shared the NFL’s alleged outreach on his Instagram Stories. “Michael, this is Gary on behalf of the NFL,” the message read. “You have been selected for an off-season PES (performance Enhancing Substance) urine test tomorrow morning. Please contact me ASAP to set up a meeting.”

He added the caption, “Feds did a sweep,” calling out the NFL for being nosy.

After three games of the 2022-23 season, Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury. Thomas got surgery in November to mend a dislocating joint injury to the wideout’s right toe.

Thomas has played in 10 games since 2020. The 30-year-old logged the most receiving yards by a wideout in 2019 with 1,725. Thomas will get his shot at a resurgence with former Raiders QB Derek Carr now under center in Baton Rouge.

Michael Thomas' last four years:



2019: Sets NFL record with 149 catches for 1,725 yards, 9 TD

2020: 7 games played, 40 catches, 438 yards

2021: Misses entire year

2022: 3 games played, 16 catches, 171 yards, 3 TD



Just brutal injury luck. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

Will Thomas bounce back in 2023-24?