Mark Ingram’s Daughter Has Dad’s Moves, Schools Boys In Flag Football Game: Video

NFL running back Mark Ingram II is currently a free agent. His contract with the New Orleans Saints ended in 2022 and, at 33 years old, his NFL career might be over, though he hopes it isn’t. But the next batch of Ingrams are already picking up where dad left off. Especially his six-year-old daughter.

Ingram shared a video on Twitter showing her absolutely dusting several boys — older boys, according to Ingram — in a flag football game.

My 6 year old daughter putting 7/8 year old boys in the blender!! 🌪️💥 🤧 pic.twitter.com/3r7TreHmN7 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) May 16, 2023

You love to see it. That reverse-field crossover move she puts on at the 10-second mark shows the makings of a terrific young athlete.

It’s no surprise she’s got some skills at such a young age. Her father has put together an impressive 13-year career.

First of all, playing 13 years in the NFL at the running back position is nearly unheard of. He recorded a 1,000+ yard season in 2019 — as a 30-year-old back.

Mark Ingram II of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s currently third among active NFL players with 8,111 rushing yards. Only Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliot have more. He’s also sixth among active players having scored 75 career touchdowns.

The Ingram children come from a line of professional athletes

Not only is Ingram II posting a great career — perhaps Hall of Fame worthy — but his father, Mark Ingram, played in the league as well.

The elder Ingram spent 10 years in the league as a wide receiver for the Giants, Dolphins, Packers and Eagles. He didn’t have as strong a career as his son, but caught 256 passes for 3,926 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He also shined in the biggest moment of his career. Ingram led the Giants in receiving with 74 yards in the team’s Super Bowl XXV victory over the Buffalo Bills, 20-19.

If that Super Bowl sounds familiar, it’s because of Scott Norwood’s infamous “Wide Right” miss.

Ingram and his wife, Chelsea, have five kids. And none of them is hurting for athletic genes. Chelsea is a professional fitness model.

Keep your eyes on the Ingrams and don’t be surprised if a third generation of professional athletes come from this family.