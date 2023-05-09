Videos by OutKick

Tyrann Mathieu is set to begin his second calendar year with the New Orleans Saints when training camp gets underway in just a few months. Meanwhile, he is spending the offseason in his most important role — a father.

Mathieu, 30, had his son, Tyrann Jr., in 2014 with his college sweetheart, Sydney Paige Russell. They’re a lot alike.

The Honey Badger’s namesake may be just 8 years old, but he is already on his way to following in his father’s footsteps. He is a serious athlete, moves a lot like his dad, and had himself a weekend.

Tyrann Jr. plays baseball, soccer, football and basketball, and caught the attention of his father’s team with his breakaway speed back almost a year ago.

That sideline speed 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/GTgAP9Qkth — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 22, 2022

He’s got the juice.

Defenses best not let him get loose, because Tyrann Jr. is gone.

While the gridiron may provide a natural fit for the son of a three-time First-Team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, he might be even better on the diamond. The SONney Badger, as we will nickname the young slugger, is a menace in the box.

All Tyrann Jr. does is mash. He will make pitchers pay if they leave him a pitch up, as they did on Sunday afternoon.

As soon as the bat connects with the ball, the young slugger is going to tear it up on the base path. Jr. can scoot!

When Tyrann Jr. isn’t legging out triples, he’s crushing dingers, like on Saturday night. Not only did he get every inch of the pitch on a monstrous shot to right field, his bat flip may have gone further than the ball. It was vicious.

Tyrann Jr. hadn’t even left the box before he chucked his bat down the first baseline toward his dugout. It wasn’t a gentle flick, it wasn’t a drop. It was a heave.

And then he proceeded to haul around the bases. It was the fastest home run trot in the history of little league.

Keep doing your best kid. pic.twitter.com/sxjZyw2sxd — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 7, 2023

Although Tyrann Jr. has a long way to go before he has to make any kind of decision on his future, the eight-year-old heir to the Honey Badger throne is well on his way to becoming a top recruit in whichever sport he chooses. We already know where he is going…

Bayou Bengal in his blood!