VIDEO: Man Jumps Into Alligator Enclosure At Busch Gardens Theme Park

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was the recent home of yet another example of what not to do.

Apparently no one will learn that jumping into areas with wild animals is an extraordinarily bad idea.

This time, a young man jumped into the alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens, with a crowd of onlookers watching in horror.

Video by fellow park attendee Nick Reid has since gone viral, showing the man inside the enclosure, pointing back at those watching.

The man’s identity has yet to be revealed, but according to Fox News, he hopped over several metal barriers separating the encounter from parkgoers.

He then walks up towards the edge of the pool inside the encounter while Busch Gardens staff ask him to exit the enclosure.

“You’ve got to get back out,” an apparent employee can be heard yelling.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is home to multiple American alligators and tortoises as seen in this theme park photo from Aug 12, 2005. (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Busch Gardens Not Happy With Intruding Customer

Busch Gardens issued a statement to Fox 13 in the Tampa area expressing frustration with the poorly thought out stunt.

“We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter. The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remains a top priority,” the statement said.

Thankfully, no humans or alligators were hurt.

Given that the man appears to say “Another wild Karen, crikey!” when asked to exit the encounter, it’s clear this was another pre-determined stunt.

People can’t stop doing dumb stuff.