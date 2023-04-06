Hey Dummy, Don’t Touch The King’s Guard

Videos by OutKick

Did you just grab the king’s guard’s ass?

That’s not a prop, darlin’, that man is there in case some scumbag tries to overrun the United Kingdom and launches an attack against the king. Meanwhile, you think it’s OK to play grab-ass and turn it into content for your TikTok page or to brag about on Facebook.

“Do not touch the King’s Life Guard,” the King’s Guard yelled at the woman.

The woman then recoils as the guard lights her up with a reprimand.

Hey ladies, get your photos and leave these guys alone. They’re not props just so you have a man in armor to take photos with like the Naked Cowboy in Times Square. This mustached bro isn’t working for tips. He’s guarding against attacks!

Needless to say, people on TikTok are fired up over this chick being completely disrespectful to the crown.

“No one respects anything these days,” one observer noted.

Exactly.

“How many times do people have to be told to stay out of their way? Don’t treat them like photo props and don’t touch their horse,” another fan of the King’s Guard added.

And for those of you who think these rules are just something social media is blurting out without any deep knowledge of the King’s Guard, there are actual written rules on Londontopia that guests are expected to abide by.

“Never touch a guard,” the rules read.

“As London aficionados know by now, one should never touch a member of the Queen’s Guard. If this is the case, they are actually allowed to shout warnings at you to make you go away. If people start acting aggressively, the soldiers can even present their bayonets to them.”

There you go, that’s why this chick got the lecture. He has a job to do. Learn the rules, tourists.