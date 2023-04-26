Video: Love Story Unfolds In Wrigley Field Bleachers

Videos by OutKick

There was something in the air at Wrigley Field earlier this week. Not just the typical smells of hot dogs, brats, Italian beefs, and other Chicagoan ballpark staples that fill the North Side’s game day air.

It turns out that while the game was going on, a scene straight out of a rom-com your girlfriend made you watch was unfolding in the left field bleachers.

And thankfully, someone captured it all happening, then synced it to a crappy, cliche Taylor Swift song.

First of all, is there a wingman better than the dude in the blue Cubs jacket? I mean, anyone willing to climb over fellow fans — thereby drawing their wrath — all in the name of getting some chick’s number for you is a first-ballot Hall of Fame wingman.

The people he climbed over may disagree with that assessment…

That’s not to discount the efforts of the other dudes who constructed that digit-gathering version of a bucket brigade.

No word on how things are going between the Cub fan on the receiving end of the number and the apple of his eye.

I wish the video lasted just a few more minutes. I would’ve liked to have gotten a taste of their maiden conversation.

“Sup?”

“Hey…”

“So… are you a Cubs fan?”

“Uh-huh…

“…cool… me too”

Here’s to hoping things work out for those Wrigley Field love birds. Although, if they don’t they’ve got a heck of a video that has been viewed millions of times.

Some people would certainly be willing to take that over a solid relationship.

We call those people. “psychos.”

