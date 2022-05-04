Sloppy Wrigley Field Bleacher Brawl Featured Big Boys Fighting In Slo-mo

It was a cold, sloppy Tuesday night in Chicago, and speaking of sloppy, the bleacher creatures were out and in a fighting mood as the White Sox rolled into the north side for the Crosstown Classic.

But on this night, it was a pair of Cubbies fans throwing fists in a battle of which guy had been working on the cardio game. Spoiler: neither had much of a cardio game.

Like the Cubbies on the field — six scattered hits and one run — there wasn’t much offense in this fight.

What a drunken night for Cubs fans on a Tuesday. Bloodshot eyes. Punches connecting with air. Sloppy bodies flailing around. Two blacked-out degenerates throwing haymakers. Between Chicago and Cincinnati fans promising to take a dump in the Toyota Tundra perched high atop center field, these two cities are about to dominate the MLB content game in 2022.

Have another beer, fellas. Good fight. It was a draw.