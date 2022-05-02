‘Dump Truck’: Reds Fan Promises To Make A Scene In The Bed Of Center Field Toyota Tundra At Great American Ballpark

With the season officially gone to s–t at 3-19, Cincinnati Reds fans are ready to create their own scenes at Great American Ball Park. One fan claims he’s going to spice up this sh–ty season by jumping in the promotional Toyota Tundra that sits high atop the outfield seats at GABP to “defecate” in the bed.

“During the Friday May 6th game against the Pirates, I will be scaling the wall to defecate in the bed of the Toyota Tundra, if anyone can take photos of me, I’d appreciate it,” Reddit user ‘anohioanredditer’ posted Sunday as the Reds were on their way to another loss.

This wild promotion, which some have dubbed ‘Sh–ts for Hits’, is about all the fun Reds fans have left with a team that has lost six in a row and is 1-9 in its last 10.

“Also, if anyone is down to also s–t in the bed of the truck, meet me under the smokestacks in the top of the 4th inning. Cheers!” the wild man added.

Now, because the Reds are in the sh-tter in attendance with just an average of 19,487 over eight home games, the GABP security team will more than likely have nothing better to do than create a fortress around the Tundra so there will be no dumps left as the Reds take another dump on the field.

It’s May 1st and my beloved @Reds have won ONE game since April 10th and have averaged 2.7 runs scored/game during that stretch.

I’m a diehard fan but feel they’re already irrelevant and essentially mathematically eliminated from meaningful baseball games. Very sad. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 1, 2022

But, this is the type of civil disobedience Reds’ ownership is breeding by trotting out a team that even Billy Beane would think is a disaster waiting to happen.

“I’ll be there. Look for the guy with the ill-fitting Jim Day rubber mask and the Reds Heads backpack. I’ll be ready to go brother,” one fellow Reds fan wrote about this May 6 plan.

“F–k it, I’m going to the game. It’s s–t in the truck night!,” wrote another.

Stay tuned. Friday night could be a sh-tty show on and off the field.