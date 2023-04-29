Video: Cowboys War Room Has Amazing Reaction To Selecting Scout’s Son In 2023 NFL Draft

Videos by OutKick
A pretty cool moment played out in the Dallas Cowboy’s war room during the latter rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.
With the 212th pick in the sixth round, the Cowboys decided to take a running back. Specifically, they went with Deuce Vaughn out of Kansas State,
Now, normally, there’s nothing unusual or even remotely emotional about a pick like this, at least not from the team’s side of the equation.
What was different this time is that Vaughn is the son of the Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn,
You can see why this was a special moment for a lot of people, and threw the magic of television we got to see it too.
Suffice it to say there weren’t a whole lot of dry eyes in the war room after that one.
Chris Vaugn was a college coach before joining the Cowboys’ scouting department. According to his bio on the team website, his most recent coaching job was at Texas where he coached the defensive backs and served as special teams coordinator.
As for his son, Deuce Vaughn was an integral part of the Kansas State Wildcats team that stunned TCU to win the Big 12 championship this past season.
The younger Vaughn is also the school’s all-time leader in catches and receiving yards at running back. he’s also second in rushing yards behind only Darren Sproles.
It sounds like Dallas may have made a great late-round pick. Vaughn holds school records for both catches and receiving yards among running backs.
