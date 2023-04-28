Late Round QB NFL Draft Mystery: Could TCU’s Max Duggan Be The Next Brock Purdy?

Videos by OutKick

NEW ORLEANS – Quarterback Max Duggan is more than three inches taller than Bryce Young – 6-foot-1 and a half to 5-10.

Duggan and his TCU teammates reached the College Football Playoff last season and advanced to the national championship game. Young and his Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee and LSU, and none of those three made the CFP.

Behind Duggan, TCU reached unprecedented heights in 2022 as it finished 12-2. He was No. 15 in the nation in passing efficiency at 159.2 (267 of 419) for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished 15th in the nation in passing efficiency in 2022 at 159.2 with 3,698 yards passing along with 32 touchdowns. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy and quarterbacked the Tide to the national championship game in 2021, carried on what was started under coach Nick Saban more than a decade ago. He was No. 8 in efficiency at 163.2 (245-380). But he threw for less yards (3,328) than Duggan and the same number of touchdowns. Duggan rushed for 423 yards on 137 carries with nine touchdowns. Young gained just 185 on 49 carries with four touchdowns.

Duggan threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 and another two scores in a thrilling, 51-45 upset of No. 2 Michigan in the national semifinal last New Year’s Eve. His 76-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter put TCU up 48-38.

Also on New Year’s Eve, Young completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-20 win over No. 11 Kansas State. But it was in a somewhat meaningless Sugar Bowl.

The Carolina Panthers made Young the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Duggan could be picked in the seventh and final round of the draft on Saturday afternoon. Duggan has no arrests and no baggage like back-to-back national champion Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is not expected to be drafted at all.

But Duggan, despite being a vital part of one of the best teams in college football last season, has never been considered a high round draft pick.

NFL Draft Continues Friday And Saturday

“I don’t think that (success in college) comes into play very often any more because there are so many variables,” New Orleans Saints’ general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday on the eve of the NFL Draft. It continues Friday with the second and third round (7 p.m., NFL Network, ABC, ESPN). It concludes Saturday with the fourth-through-seventh rounds (Noon, NFL Network, ESPN).

“It’s a team sport,” Loomis said. “You have to have a lot of things fall into place to win a national championship.”

And the draft is more about individuals, not about what their team did or who their team is.

“I don’t know if winning traditions mean a lot,” Loomis said.

Draft Used To Look More At Results On The Field

“In the old days, quarterbacks would get picked high based on results and the program they played at. ‘They’re winners,’ coaches would say,” said NFL Draft expert Mike Detillier, who published a detailed draft book for nearly 40 years beginning in 1985. “They don’t look at that as much. It’s all about measurables and game film.”

But Duggan has key measurables.

“He gets the ball out fast,” Detillier said. “He’s well coached, and he’s tough, man. He hangs in the pocket. He’s got some mobility. He has a strong arm. He’s got some grit and some smarts. He’s mechanically sound, and he throws a really nice ball. And he’s accurate.”

Detillier only has Duggan going in the fourth or fifth round at best, though.

The Max Duggan Mystery Continues

“I don’t understand the Max Duggan situation,” Senior Bowl director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy told OutKick. “I really don’t. I thought the floor for Max would be in the fourth. I really did. Maybe the fifth. He might slide to the sixth or seventh, I’m hearing. I never saw that. I don’t get that. There’s a discrepancy on him. Teams are all over the place on him.”

Duggan started 43 games in his college career and improved for the most part as the program he led did. He was 25-18 as a starter, but 12-2 in that last season. If this was the “Moneyball” movie, the Oakland A’s might be all over Duggan.

“There’s too much there for him not to get picked,” Nagy said. “I think a guy like Max is going to beneifit from the Brock Purdy effect.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy (6-1, 220 pounds) was the 262nd and last pick (Mr. Irrelevant) of the NFL Draft in 2022 by San Francisco out of Iowa State. After injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy started and won the 49ers last five games. He led them to the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and authored a fairy tale for the seventh round that will live happily ever after. Purdy completed a relevant 114 of 170 passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Could Max Duggan Be The Next Brock Purdy?

Purdy’s passer rating of 119.4 through the 5-0 run was the highest for a quarterback in his first five starts since underdog Kurt Warner in 1999. Warner was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 1994.

Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards in a Wild Card playoff win over Seattle and became the the lowest drafted quarterback to start and win a postseason game. With San Francisco’s win over Dallas in the divisonal round, Purdy became just the third quarterback since 1970 to win two playoff games as a rookie. He hit 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards to become the first rookie to surpass 200 yards in back-to-back playoff games since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

The last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft was quarterback Brock Purdy, who took San Francisco to the NFC title game last season against Philadelphia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“I think Max could be this year’s Brock Purdy,” Detillier said.

“Most teams have sat back now in the off-season and tried to self-scout themselves and figure out why they let Brock slide,” Nagy said. “The common thread between all the teams I’ve spoke to that they think they overlooked is the play experience.”

NFL No Longer Develops Quarterbacks Well

Number of games and at-bats is the heart of the Moneyball philosophy of Oakland A’s vice president Billy Beane.

“Brock Purdy played a ton of games at Iowa State,” Nagy said.

Purdy started 46 games from 2018-21 – just three more than Duggan – and was 30-17.

“And Max was a four-year starter at TCU,” Nagy said. “In a league that doesn’t develop quarterbacks anymore, they really have got to come in with a lot of experience. And Max has done that. And he took his team to the national championship game, which back in the day you used to hear a lot more evaluators talk about.”

Max Duggan Lifted TCU Program

TCU lost that national championship game to Bennett and Georgia, 65-7.

“Max lifted that program above TCU’s standard,” Nagy said. “You don’t hear about that as much anymore. Maybe they should look at that more. Desmond Ridder did that at Cincinnati.”

Ridder, a third round pick of Atlanta in the 2022 draft, replaced Marcus Mariota as Atlanta’s starter for the final four games last season. He is expected to enter the 2023 season as the starter. In the 2021 season, he helped make Cincinnati the first non-power five program to reach the College Football Playoff.

Will Stetson Bennett Get A Chance?

Could Stetson Bennett, like Duggan, also get the chance to become the next Brock Purdy?

Despite his issues, Bennett did lead Georgia to back-to-back national championships with his arm and feet and often made huge plays at critical times.

“I think Stetson’s a backup quarterback,” Detillier said. “But, man he’s smart on that field. He’s accurate. He knows where to go with the football. I would take a chance on him.”