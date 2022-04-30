Mr. Irrelevant 2022: Iowa State QB Brock Purdy

With the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

Two hundred and sixty-two players were selected during the course of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the final pick comes with the label of “Mr. Irrelevant.”

But former NFL wide receiver Paul Salata, who founded Irrelevant Week, says it’s a title to celebrate.

According to Salata’s website, Irrelevant Week is a “celebration honoring football’s underdog, while also making charitable contributions to the community.”

But do those with the title “Mr. Irrelevant” from the NFL draft typically perform as a professional football player?

The NCAA analyzed every NFL draft from 2012 through 2021 and here’s what the organization found:

The player dubbed Mr. Irrelevant on an annual basis has played in an average of 11.2 NFL regular-season games in his career.

The average regular-season games played have been propped up from the last two players to earn the distinction. LB Tae Crowder has played in 28 games in two seasons while LB Grant Stuard, 2021’s Mr. Irrelevant, played in 17 regular-season games as a rookie. The two linebackers have played in 45 games in their NFL careers, while the eight previous Mr. Irrelevants have combined to play in just 40 regular-season games, or an average of five per player.

Seventh-round picks play an average of 28.1 regular-season games, so the last pick of the draft has played in roughly 40% of the games that his peers have in their careers.

The second-to-last pick of the draft has played an average of roughly eight more games than Mr. Irrelevant — 19.4 regular-season games compared to 11.2 regular-season games. The third-to-last pick has played in roughly twice as many games, 38.4 games on average, as the second-to-last pick and roughly 3.5 times as many as Mr. Irrelevant.



The complete list of Mr. Irrelevants that the NCAA examined, along with the number of regular-season games each has played in the NFL from 2012 to 2021 includes:

2012: Chandler Harnish, QB, Northern Illinois | Indianapolis Colts | 0 games played

2013: Justice Cunningham, TE, South Carolina | Indianapolis Colts | 4 games played

2014: Lonnie Ballentine, DB, Memphis | Houston Texas | 4 games played

2015: Gerald Christian, TE, Louisville | Arizona Cardinals | 3 games played

2016: Kalan Reed, CB, Southern Miss | Tennessee Titans | 7 games played

2017: Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss | Denver Broncos | 1 game played

2018: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU | Washington Football Team | 16 games played

2019: Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA | Arizona Cardinals | 5 games played

2020: Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia | New York Giants | 28 games played

2021: Grant Stuard, LB, Houston | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 17 games played

