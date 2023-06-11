Victor Wembanyama Stinks It Up During French League Final

Videos by OutKick

Presumed top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama looked more like a G-Leaguer during Saturday’s Pro A Finals in France.

Wemby’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitan 92’s dropped Game 1 of the series to Monaco by 23 points. Victor Wembanyama’s lackluster performance was a major reason for the lopsided loss.

The 7’4″ big finished with just eight points 3-of-8 shooting. Wembanyama added seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

Saturday’s loss was just the second time this season that Wembanyama scored in single digits. Fittingly, the other time Wemby failed to hit double digits was also against Monaco.

Still just 19-years-old, Wembanyama did find other ways to impact the game. His length and rim protection were noticeable immediately.

Victor Wembanyama starts Game 1 of the LNB Finals with a REJECTION 🚫pic.twitter.com/pjbx6Nwjf8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

Wembanyama And His Team Are Back On The Floor Monday

Fortunately for Victor Wembanyama and his Mets 92 teammates, they’ll soon have an opportunity to right Saturday’s wrong. Game 2 of the Pro A Finals is slated for Monday evening. Boulogne-Levallois is the top seed and Monaco’s the two seed. Monaco swept the regular season series with Mets 92.

Victor Wembanyama was held to 8 points on Saturday. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images).

Despite Wembanyama’s struggles, don’t expect San Antonio – who holds the top pick in this month’s draft – to think twice about racing to the podium to select the Frechman. If you haven’t noticed, 19-year-old freaks with crazy athleticism, a three point shot, handles, vision and Mutombo-like paint protection don’t exactly grow on trees. Nor do they grow in America, apparently.

In 34 regular season games, Wembanyama averaged better than 21 points and 10 boards to go along with three blocks. He did so in just 32 minutes per game.

Saturday’s stink should wear off well before the Spurs select him to deodorize a franchise that’s won just 89 times over the last three seasons combined.

