Victor Wembanyama Debut Jersey Sells For Rookie Record

Videos by OutKick

If you’re not tuning in to the NBA (don’t blame you), just know there’s a 7-foot-4 behemoth stirring a phenomenon. And in his rookie year.

To prove how big he is, and will increasingly be, the rook’s debut jersey just sold for $762,000 — a record price for a rookie jersey.

Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama’s Jersey Sells For Jaw-Dropping Price

Victor Wembanyama is the 19-year-old Spurs star creating a sensation in the league with his dominant size and skills.

San Antonio – San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama holds a jersey along with general manager Brian Wright during a press conference at AT&T Center in June. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Sotheby’s auction services announced the sale of Wembanyama’s jersey from his debut game on Oct. 25, which sold for a whopping $762,000 price tag. Multiple reports confirmed that the jersey’s starting bid began at $100,000 but shot up like a stock in the summer of 2020 based on Wemby’s stellar start.

Coming into his selection, few skeptics worried that the kid’s skinny build would reduce him to a ragdoll against the NBA’s hulking athletes.

Boasting an 8-foot wingspan, Wemby has already made the highlight reels with his dunking and defense.

Victor Wembanyama TOO EASY 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/gJMW941aoX — Dunk League (@DunkLeague) November 15, 2023

The Spurs’ No. 1 overall pick is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Wemby’s star is rising, so as far as an investment goes, whoever landed this jersey is sitting on a growing fortune.

PHOENIX – Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 2. The Spurs defeated the Suns 132-121. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)