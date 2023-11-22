Victor Wembanyama Debut Jersey Sells For Rookie Record

Videos by OutKick
If you’re not tuning in to the NBA (don’t blame you), just know there’s a 7-foot-4 behemoth stirring a phenomenon. And in his rookie year.
To prove how big he is, and will increasingly be, the rook’s debut jersey just sold for $762,000 — a record price for a rookie jersey.
Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama’s Jersey Sells For Jaw-Dropping Price
Victor Wembanyama is the 19-year-old Spurs star creating a sensation in the league with his dominant size and skills.
On Tuesday, Sotheby’s auction services announced the sale of Wembanyama’s jersey from his debut game on Oct. 25, which sold for a whopping $762,000 price tag. Multiple reports confirmed that the jersey’s starting bid began at $100,000 but shot up like a stock in the summer of 2020 based on Wemby’s stellar start.
WATCH: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA IS A FREAK, HAMMERS PUTBACK DUNK OFF HIS OWN THREE-POINT MISS IN ONE FLUID MOTION
Coming into his selection, few skeptics worried that the kid’s skinny build would reduce him to a ragdoll against the NBA’s hulking athletes.
Boasting an 8-foot wingspan, Wemby has already made the highlight reels with his dunking and defense.
The Spurs’ No. 1 overall pick is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.
Wemby’s star is rising, so as far as an investment goes, whoever landed this jersey is sitting on a growing fortune.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok